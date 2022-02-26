Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Stanford in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 Stanford looks to extend a 16-game win streak on Saturday.

The No. 2 Stanford Cardinal look to extend a 16-game win streak and finish off a perfect in-conference record when they host Washington on Senior Day on Saturday.

How to Watch Washington at Stanford in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Live stream the Washington at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal would go a perfect 16-0 in Pac-12 play this season, marking the eighth time in program history they’ve run the table in the conference, and the first since 2012.

With Washington coming to town, the odds are in Stanford’s favor to finish off the impressive feat, as they’ve won 11-straight games over the Huskies, who are 7-14 this season.

When these two teams met last season, Stanford trounced the Huskies by a score of 74-48, and the Cardinal have won the last seven games against Washington by double digits.

Most recently, Stanford got a little scare against Washington State on Thursday. Ultimately, they held off a fourth-quarter charge by the Cougars, but the 61-54 win was the closest margin of victory for Stanford over Washington State in the history of the series (71 games).

Stanford’s Cameron Brink led the way with her tenth double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Along with Brink, Haley Jones (14 points, 11 rebounds) and a 12-point performance by Hannah Jump kept the Cardinal’s winning streak alive.

The Cardinal will now look to finish off a tremendous season with their 25th win on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

