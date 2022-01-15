Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at UCLA in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both teams are coming off of a plethora of postponed or canceled games as the Huskies take on the Bruins in Pac-12 play.

Washington is 5–3 in their season entering Friday's game. The Huskies have beaten teams like Nevada, Eastern Washington and San Diego, but they took some hard losses to Louisville, VCU and North Carolina.

UCLA isn't much better in the Pac-12 with a record of 5–4. The Bruins did win three straight to start the year against Pepperdine, CSU Northridge and Virginia.

How to Watch Washington Huskies at UCLA Bruins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Live stream the Washington Huskies at UCLA Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both of these teams are going to be a little rusty in this game. The Bruins lost to Colorado last week, but before that, they had six games canceled or postponed and hadn't played since Dec. 11.

The Huskies have had three straight games postponed and haven't played a game in almost a month. Their last outing was against Nevada on Dec. 20.

Haley Van Dyke leads Washington in scoring. She's already topped 100 points in eight games this season. She also adds a total of 64 rebounds to her stat sheet.

The Bruins's leading scorer is already at 155 points on the season with 38 rebounds and 16 assists. She also totals six steals and five blocks. Ilmar'l Thomas has been a beast for UCLA.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Washington Huskies at UCLA Bruins

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
