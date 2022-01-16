How to Watch Washington at USC in Women's College Basketball

Washington goes on the road to face USC in a Pac-12 women's basketball contest.

USC (8-5) will play host to Washington (5-4) in a Pac-12 women's basketball contest between a pair of teams that are coming off of losses.

How to Watch Washington at USC today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Watch Washington at USC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After a series of postponements, Washington played its first Pac-12 game on Friday, losing 63-48 to UCLA. The Huskies offense has really struggled this season, ranking 293rd in points per game. The defense — anchored by Rice transfer Nancy Mulkey — has fared better, ranking 51st in scoring defense.

The team has played five teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating, going 1-4 in those games with the only win coming against San Diego.

As for the Trojans, the team is 1-2 in conference play, upsetting Arizona but losing to Colorado and Washington State. The team is 6-3 at home this season.

USC has been solid on both ends, ranking 95th in points per game and 107th in points allowed per game. The team is 1-4 against teams in the top 100 in HHS rating, with that victory over Arizona sticking out as the high point of the team's season.

Last year, USC defeated Washington 63-54.

Regional restrictions may apply.