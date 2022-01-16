Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at USC in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington goes on the road to face USC in a Pac-12 women's basketball contest.

USC (8-5) will play host to Washington (5-4) in a Pac-12 women's basketball contest between a pair of teams that are coming off of losses.

How to Watch Washington at USC today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Watch Washington at USC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After a series of postponements, Washington played its first Pac-12 game on Friday, losing 63-48 to UCLA. The Huskies offense has really struggled this season, ranking 293rd in points per game. The defense — anchored by Rice transfer Nancy Mulkey — has fared better, ranking 51st in scoring defense.

The team has played five teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating, going 1-4 in those games with the only win coming against San Diego.

As for the Trojans, the team is 1-2 in conference play, upsetting Arizona but losing to Colorado and Washington State. The team is 6-3 at home this season.

USC has been solid on both ends, ranking 95th in points per game and 107th in points allowed per game. The team is 1-4 against teams in the top 100 in HHS rating, with that victory over Arizona sticking out as the high point of the team's season.

Last year, USC defeated Washington 63-54.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Washington at USC in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

kentucky women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16579144
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Salt Lake City Stars at Birmingham Squadron

2 minutes ago
Alabama Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Alabama at Florida in Women's College Gymnastics

2 minutes ago
usc women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at USC in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
UCF Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Florida at UCF in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Soccer

Olympique Marseille vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

17 minutes ago
imago1008996942h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Marseille vs. Lille in Canada

27 minutes ago
imago1008518379h
Serie A

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Inter Milan in Canada

27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy