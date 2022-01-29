Washington (5-7) goes on the road on Friday night to face Washington State (11-6) in a Pac-12 women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

The Huskies are still searching for their first Pac-12 win of the season, sitting 0-4 so far. While three of those games have been fairly competitive, the team has still put itself in an early hole in conference play.

The team's most recent loss was a 47-41 defeat against Oregon State, with Nancy Mulkey leading the team in scoring with 12 points on 6-for-10 shooting. She also added six rebounds and three blocks in the loss.

As for the Cougars, the team is 3-3 in conference play, with its most recent game being a 58-51 win over Oregon State.

Johanna Teder scored 17 points on 4-for-9 shooting in the win while also adding five assists and three steals. Krystal Leger-Walker had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Charlisse Leger-Walker added nine points, four rebounds, one block and two steals.

Washington State has won the last three meetings of these teams, though the Huskies have historically been the better team, including winning 28 in a row in the series between 2000 and 2013.

