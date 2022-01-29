Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In-state rivals meet in women's college basketball as Washington State hosts Washington.

Washington (5-7) goes on the road on Friday night to face Washington State (11-6) in a Pac-12 women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Live Stream Washington at Washington State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies are still searching for their first Pac-12 win of the season, sitting 0-4 so far. While three of those games have been fairly competitive, the team has still put itself in an early hole in conference play.

The team's most recent loss was a 47-41 defeat against Oregon State, with Nancy Mulkey leading the team in scoring with 12 points on 6-for-10 shooting. She also added six rebounds and three blocks in the loss.

As for the Cougars, the team is 3-3 in conference play, with its most recent game being a 58-51 win over Oregon State.

Johanna Teder scored 17 points on 4-for-9 shooting in the win while also adding five assists and three steals. Krystal Leger-Walker had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Charlisse Leger-Walker added nine points, four rebounds, one block and two steals.

Washington State has won the last three meetings of these teams, though the Huskies have historically been the better team, including winning 28 in a row in the series between 2000 and 2013.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Washington at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17345570
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Bucks

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots beside Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
MMA Mat
XFC 46

How to Watch XFC 46

1 minute ago
WASHINGTON STATE
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USC Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State

1 minute ago
imago0041316558h
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Club Tijuana

6 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate the overtime win against the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy