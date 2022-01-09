How to Watch Washington State at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball

The Pac-12 features Washington State and Arizona State in action in women's college basketball on Sunday.

This season, Washington State (9-5) has four losses to ranked teams, three in the top five, testing them and giving them resolve for conference opponents like Arizona State (8-5). The Sun Devils, on the other hand, have five losses this season, all to unranked teams giving them an uneven start to the season this year.

How to Watch Washington State at Arizona State today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

It was a tough back-to-back for the Cougars losing to No. 2 Stanford and then No. 4 Arizona to fall to 1-2 in conference play:

Both of these teams can look in the mirror at each other and see a similar season, but the Cougars have been tested significantly more so far.

The Cougars have lost to N.C. State (No. 5), BYU (No. 20), Stanford (No. 2) and Arizona (No. 4) this season, as well as a tough hangover loss to Stony Brook after losing to BYU.

Stanford and N.C. State took them to the woodshed (average loss of 33.0 points), but they held tough against the others.

This season, they are averaging 60.9 points per game and giving up 58.1 points to their opponents thanks to the see-saw of close losses and blowout losses, close wins and blowout wins.

For the Sun Devils, they are averaging 66.5 points per game and giving up 55.5 to their opponents.

All of their losses came by 11 points or fewer, showing they can be a very competitive team no matter the opponent. This is the first conference game of the season for the Sun Devils and with the talent at the top of the conference these are wins that both teams need.

