How to Watch Washington State at Arizona in Women's College Basketball

Arizona looks to stay unbeaten Friday against Washington State in women's hoops action.

No. 4 Arizona (10–0) will play host to Washington State (9–4) on Friday night, with the Wildcats returning to the floor for the first time since Dec. 17.

How to Watch Washington State at Arizona in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona was supposed to play a strong Texas team in the Coast-To-Coast Challenge last month, but the game was canceled due to COVID issues, as was the team's conference opener against UCLA.

The undefeated Wildcats have five wins over teams ranked in the top 100 in Her Hoop Stats rating, including an overtime win to open the season against Louisville. The team has the fourth-best scoring defense in the country and the third-best average margin per game at plus-24.3.

Washington State has played a tough schedule, going 1–3 against teams ranked in the top 30 in HHS rating, with the win coming 51–49 against Gonzaga. The team has a couple of blowout losses against elite NC State and Stanford teams. The team has lost three of its last four games.

Arizona won the last meeting of these teams in March. The Wildcats have won four of the last five games in the series.

