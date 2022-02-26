Washington State looks to set a program record for wins against Cal.

With both teams coming off losses earlier this week, the Cal Golden Bears (11-11) look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (18-9) on Saturday.

How to Watch Washington State at California in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Washington State’s 18 overall wins and ten conference wins currently match the most in team history, meaning a win over California would give them the most wins in program history. Plus, a victory over the Golden Bears would also clinch a bye in next week’s conference tournament for the first time in Washington State history.

As for the Golden Bears, they have lost three in a row, including a nail-biting defeat to Washington 61-60 in the team’s last game on Thursday. Despite a team-high 21 points from Delayah Daniels, Cal’s rally fell short when they put Washington State on the free throw line twice in the closing seconds of the game.

With Washington State winning its last three games against Cal, the Cougars look to end a historic regular season on a high note on Saturday.

