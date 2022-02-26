Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State at California in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington State looks to set a program record for wins against Cal.

With both teams coming off losses earlier this week, the Cal Golden Bears (11-11) look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (18-9) on Saturday.

How to Watch Washington State at California in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Live stream the Washington State at California game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington State’s 18 overall wins and ten conference wins currently match the most in team history, meaning a win over California would give them the most wins in program history. Plus, a victory over the Golden Bears would also clinch a bye in next week’s conference tournament for the first time in Washington State history.

As for the Golden Bears, they have lost three in a row, including a nail-biting defeat to Washington 61-60 in the team’s last game on Thursday. Despite a team-high 21 points from Delayah Daniels, Cal’s rally fell short when they put Washington State on the free throw line twice in the closing seconds of the game.

With Washington State winning its last three games against Cal, the Cougars look to end a historic regular season on a high note on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Washington State at California

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area
Time
3
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins

By Steve Benko
2 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal during an overtime shootout against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) on a breakaway as Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Carolina won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Jeff Sluman
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) reacts following a win against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Miami in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Boston College in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Clemson sophomore forward PJ Hall(24) shoots near Duke University center Mark Williams (15) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday, February 10, 2022. Ncaa Basketball Duke At Clemson
College Basketball

Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Clemson sophomore forward PJ Hall(24) shoots near Duke University center Mark Williams (15) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday, February 10, 2022. Ncaa Basketball Duke At Clemson
College Basketball

Clemson vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy