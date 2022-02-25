How to Watch Washington State at Stanford in Women’s College Basketball

This is the game of the day in the Pac-12 with No. 2 Stanford (23-3) taking on a legitimate threat in the conference in Washington State (18-8). These teams have played once this season, with the Cardinal running the Cougars off the floor, but that also came nearly two months ago when the Cougars were in the midst of their worst stretch of the season, losing four of six games.

How to Watch Washington State at Stanford in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Watch Washington State at Stanford in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal knocked off Oregon in a competitive game that came down to the final minutes:

The final score in the first game is a little tricky considering the Cougars were just down 58-41 entering the final period. Still a huge hole in a one-sided game, but the final period where the Cardinal went on a 24-3 run brought up the final score.

Haley Jones had 24 points, 16 rebounds and three assists for the Cardinal leading the way to the big win.

The Cougars only had two players in double figures, combining for 27 points on 12-for-33 shooting.

Since they got roughed up by the Cardinal 82-44 back in early January and lost four of six, the Cougars have been fantastic.

They have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games with wins over Colorado and Arizona in that span. They are playing it close with eight games decided by single digits, going 7-1 in those games overall.

In order to knock off the Cardinal from the top of the mountain, the Cougars will need to play their most complete game of the season and not score three points in the final period again.

Regional restrictions may apply.