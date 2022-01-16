How to Watch Washington State at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Washington State at UCLA in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA hosts Washington State in a Pac-12 women's basketball contest.

UCLA (6-4) and Washington State (10-5) are set to face each other on Sunday afternoon in a Pac-12 women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Washington State at UCLA today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Watch Washington State at UCLA online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins had six games in a row postponed before returning to the floor last Sunday, when they lost to Colorado. The team defeated Washington 63-48 on Friday to get its first Pac-12 win of the season.

UCLA ranks 50th in the country in scoring offense at 72.7 points per game. The team is 0-3 against teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating, losing to UConn, Colorado and South Dakota State. The team also fell to Kent State in a surprising non-conference result.

As for the Cougars, the team is 2-2 in conference play, beating Cal and USC but losing to Stanford (in a blowout) and Arizona (in a close one).

The Washington State offense has been struggling, ranking 216th in points per game. The team's played a tough schedule though, with non-conference games against NC State, Gonzaga and BYU, all teams that rank in the top 20 in HHS rating.

Washington State won 67-63 when these teams last met, ending a six-game UCLA win streak in the series.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

