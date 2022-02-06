Washington State (14-6) goes on the road to take on Utah (12-7) on Sunday in a Pac-12 conference battle in women's basketball.

How to Watch Washington State at Utah in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

The Cougars have won four in a row, most recently beating Colorado on Friday 63-56. Charlisse Leger-Walker had a huge game, putting up 30 points on 9-for-18 shooting and also adding two rebounds, two assists and one block.

Krystal Leger-Walker took a bit of a backseat in terms of scoring, putting up eight points, but she contributed in other ways with five rebounds and six assists. Ula Motuga pulled down 11 rebounds while playing all 40 minutes.

As for Utah, the Utes have won two in a row, most recently beating Washington 71-66. Peyton McFarland's 17 points led the Utes, while Brynna Maxwell added 14 points. It was a fairly well-rounded effort for Utah — no player had more than McFarland's five rebounds, but six had at least three boards, for instance.

The Cougars have won the last three meetings of these teams.

