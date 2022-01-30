Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State at Washington in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington and Washington State meet Sunday in a battle of in-state rivals.

Washington State (12-6) will head to Seattle on Sunday to take on Washington (5-8) in a Pac-12 women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Washington State at Washington today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Watch Washington State at Washington online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies are 0-5 in conference play so far, including Friday's 60-56 overtime loss to this Washington State team on Friday.

The Cougars are 4-3 in conference play and have won two in a row.

In Friday's win, Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars with 18 points on 6-for-15 shooting with seven rebounds, while Krystal Leger-Walker added 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting 5-for-13. She had five boards and three assists. Bella Murekatete added eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

As for the Huskies, Haley Van Dyke and Lauren Schwartz each scored 11 points in the loss, with Van Dyke grabbing 13 rebounds. Nancy Mulkey scored just five points in 25 minutes, going 1-for-3 from the floor, but she did manage to block three shots and contribute a couple of steals.

With the win, the Cougars have stretched their win streak over the Huskies to four games and have won seven of the last nine meetings.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Washington State at Washington in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
