How to Watch Washington State at Washington in Women's College Basketball

Washington State (12-6) will head to Seattle on Sunday to take on Washington (5-8) in a Pac-12 women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Washington State at Washington today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

The Huskies are 0-5 in conference play so far, including Friday's 60-56 overtime loss to this Washington State team on Friday.

The Cougars are 4-3 in conference play and have won two in a row.

In Friday's win, Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars with 18 points on 6-for-15 shooting with seven rebounds, while Krystal Leger-Walker added 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting 5-for-13. She had five boards and three assists. Bella Murekatete added eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

As for the Huskies, Haley Van Dyke and Lauren Schwartz each scored 11 points in the loss, with Van Dyke grabbing 13 rebounds. Nancy Mulkey scored just five points in 25 minutes, going 1-for-3 from the floor, but she did manage to block three shots and contribute a couple of steals.

With the win, the Cougars have stretched their win streak over the Huskies to four games and have won seven of the last nine meetings.

