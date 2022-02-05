Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State vs Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington State and Colorado will meet in a Pac-12 showdown with both teams fighting for position in the standings.

The Cougars are riding a three-game winning streak and looking to make it four against Colorado today.

How to watch Washington State vs Colorado today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Watch the Washington State vs Colorado game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buffs started the season as one of the hottest teams in the country with a perfect 13-0 record. Since then, they have gone 1-5 over the last six games. They're also coming off a 78-67 loss to the same Utah team they beat two days prior.

Washington State has been consistently good since the beginning of the season. The Cougars have gone 5-3 in conference play and are hoping to go 6-3. 

Stanford has been the best team in the Pac-12 and one of the best teams in basketball this season, so Washington State has its work cut out if it wants to get closer to the top of the standings.

The Buffs seem to be in a free-fall right now and are hoping they can get the season back on track.

Tune into Pac-12 Washington tonight at 9 p.m. ET to see what will be a great Pac-12 matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

