The Washington State women's basketball team (6-1) will go on the road on Wednesday to face Gonzaga (7-1) in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch Washington State at Gonzaga in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Washington State at Gonzaga on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cougars only loss of the season came against one of the elite programs in the country, as it lost 62-34 to NC State. That was a nightmare game for the Wazzu offense, which has scored at least 62 points in every other game it's played.

Charlisse Leger-Walker leads the team in scoring at 16.0 points per game on 41.5% and is also adding 3.4 assists per game. Krystal Leger-Walker leads the team in assists at 5.0 per game. The two combined to record 4.0 steals per game, which has helped the Cougars rank 77th in steals per game. The team is also 14th in blocks per game, led by Bella Murekatete's 2.6 per contest.

As for Gonzaga, the Bulldogs also enter with one loss against an elite team, falling 66-62 to defending champion Stanford. The team has wins over two strong opponents in Utah and Wyoming.

The Bulldogs play at one of the slowest paces in Division I, but are 19th in points per 100 possessions and 24th in field goal percentage. Kayleigh Truong leads the team in scoring at 12.0 PPG.

These teams last played in 2019, with Gonzaga winning 76-53. The Bulldogs have won the past four contests in the series.

Regional restrictions may apply.