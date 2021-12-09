Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington State at Gonzaga in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two strong Pacific Northwest women's basketball programs take the floor on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    The Washington State women's basketball team (6-1) will go on the road on Wednesday to face Gonzaga (7-1) in a non-conference contest.

    How to Watch Washington State at Gonzaga in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live Stream Washington State at Gonzaga on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cougars only loss of the season came against one of the elite programs in the country, as it lost 62-34 to NC State. That was a nightmare game for the Wazzu offense, which has scored at least 62 points in every other game it's played.

    Charlisse Leger-Walker leads the team in scoring at 16.0 points per game on 41.5% and is also adding 3.4 assists per game. Krystal Leger-Walker leads the team in assists at 5.0 per game. The two combined to record 4.0 steals per game, which has helped the Cougars rank 77th in steals per game. The team is also 14th in blocks per game, led by Bella Murekatete's 2.6 per contest.

    As for Gonzaga, the Bulldogs also enter with one loss against an elite team, falling 66-62 to defending champion Stanford. The team has wins over two strong opponents in Utah and Wyoming.

    The Bulldogs play at one of the slowest paces in Division I, but are 19th in points per 100 possessions and 24th in field goal percentage. Kayleigh Truong leads the team in scoring at 12.0 PPG.

    These teams last played in 2019, with Gonzaga winning 76-53. The Bulldogs have won the past four contests in the series.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Washington State at Gonzaga in Women's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins vs. Canucks

    just now
    gonzaga women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Washington State at Gonzaga

    just now
    marquette
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Marquette at Kansas State

    just now
    Dec 4, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10), guard Max Christie (5), forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and forward Gabe Brown (44) celebrate a teammate s three-point-shot at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Michigan State at Minnesota

    just now
    Nov 29, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard D.J. Carton (3) dribbles past Morgan State Bears guard Isaiah Burke (2)during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Towson at Ohio State

    just now
    virginia tech basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cornell at Virginia Tech

    just now
    georgetown basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland-Baltimore County at Georgetown

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) goes up for a shot over Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller (40) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Pelicans

    1 hour ago
    jazz donovan mitchell
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Timberwolves

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy