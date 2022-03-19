How to Watch Washington State vs. Kansas State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 8-seed Washington State Cougars (19-10) hit the court against the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (19-12) on Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum. The contest tips off at 11:30 AM.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Reynolds Coliseum

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Kansas State

The 60.8 points per game the Cougars score are only 0.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (60.4).

When Washington State scores more than 60.4 points, it is 14-2.

Kansas State has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 60.8 points.

The Wildcats score an average of 66.9 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 60.4 the Cougars allow to opponents.

Kansas State is 16-4 when it scores more than 60.4 points.

Washington State's record is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 66.9 points.

The Cougars are college basketball's 244th-ranked scoring team (60.8 PPG), while the Wildcats allow the rank 111th in points per game (60.4) in college basketball play.

The 120th-ranked scoring college basketball team (66.9 PPG) is Kansas State, while the Washington State squad ranks 111th in the country defensively (60.4 PPG).

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/18/2022 Arizona State W 65-58 Home 2/20/2022 Arizona W 74-69 Home 2/24/2022 Stanford L 61-54 Away 2/26/2022 Cal W 73-67 Away 3/3/2022 Utah L 70-59 Home 3/19/2022 Kansas State - Home

Kansas State Schedule