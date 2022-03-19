How to Watch Washington State vs. Kansas State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 8-seed Washington State Cougars (19-10) hit the court against the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (19-12) on Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum. The contest tips off at 11:30 AM.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Kansas State
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Reynolds Coliseum
- Arena: Reynolds Coliseum
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Kansas State
- The 60.8 points per game the Cougars score are only 0.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (60.4).
- When Washington State scores more than 60.4 points, it is 14-2.
- Kansas State has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 60.8 points.
- The Wildcats score an average of 66.9 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 60.4 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- Kansas State is 16-4 when it scores more than 60.4 points.
- Washington State's record is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 66.9 points.
- The Cougars are college basketball's 244th-ranked scoring team (60.8 PPG), while the Wildcats allow the rank 111th in points per game (60.4) in college basketball play.
- The 120th-ranked scoring college basketball team (66.9 PPG) is Kansas State, while the Washington State squad ranks 111th in the country defensively (60.4 PPG).
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Arizona State
W 65-58
Home
2/20/2022
Arizona
W 74-69
Home
2/24/2022
Stanford
L 61-54
Away
2/26/2022
Cal
W 73-67
Away
3/3/2022
Utah
L 70-59
Home
3/19/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Texas
L 62-51
Home
2/26/2022
Oklahoma
L 72-69
Away
3/2/2022
West Virginia
L 74-62
Home
3/5/2022
TCU
W 61-50
Away
3/11/2022
Texas
L 72-65
Away
3/19/2022
Washington State
-
Away
