How to Watch Washington State vs. Kansas State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal bench celebrates after the three point basket by Stanford Cardinal guard Hannah Jump (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 8-seed Washington State Cougars (19-10) hit the court against the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (19-12) on Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum. The contest tips off at 11:30 AM.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Kansas State

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Reynolds Coliseum
  • Arena: Reynolds Coliseum

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Kansas State

  • The 60.8 points per game the Cougars score are only 0.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (60.4).
  • When Washington State scores more than 60.4 points, it is 14-2.
  • Kansas State has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 60.8 points.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 66.9 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 60.4 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • Kansas State is 16-4 when it scores more than 60.4 points.
  • Washington State's record is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 66.9 points.
  • The Cougars are college basketball's 244th-ranked scoring team (60.8 PPG), while the Wildcats allow the rank 111th in points per game (60.4) in college basketball play.
  • The 120th-ranked scoring college basketball team (66.9 PPG) is Kansas State, while the Washington State squad ranks 111th in the country defensively (60.4 PPG).

Washington State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Arizona State

W 65-58

Home

2/20/2022

Arizona

W 74-69

Home

2/24/2022

Stanford

L 61-54

Away

2/26/2022

Cal

W 73-67

Away

3/3/2022

Utah

L 70-59

Home

3/19/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

Kansas State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Texas

L 62-51

Home

2/26/2022

Oklahoma

L 72-69

Away

3/2/2022

West Virginia

L 74-62

Home

3/5/2022

TCU

W 61-50

Away

3/11/2022

Texas

L 72-65

Away

3/19/2022

Washington State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

First Round: Kansas State vs. Washington State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
