How to Watch Washington vs Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado goes for five straight wins on Wednesday afternoon when it plays Washington in the first round of the Pac-12 Women's Tournament

Colorado comes into the Pac-12 Tournament red-hot as it has won four in a row including a big double-overtime victory over No. 25 Oregon last Wednesday.

How to Watch Washington at Colorado in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Buffaloes have now won six of seven and finished the regular season 20-7 overall and 9-7 in Pac-12 play.

It has been a great run to finish the season and Wednesday they hope they can continue it and make a run in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Washington will be looking to keep that from happening as it tries to pull off a huge upset against the Buffaloes.

The Huskies lost to Colorado 66-43 back on February sixth which was part of an 11-game losing streak. They snapped that streak with two straight wins against Arizona State and Cal but came up just short in their season finale against No. 2 Stanford.

Washington gave the Cardinal a scare but fell 63-56. It was a good game and one that they hope they can use to get the upset of Colorado and move to a second-round date with four-seed Arizona.

