How to Watch Washington vs Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah will be facing a Washington team hoping to get out of the bottom of the Pac-12 standings.

The Utes have a decent overall record at 11-7 but have struggled significantly in conference play. Utah is 2-4 in the Pac-12 and is hoping to get closer to .500 against Washington tonight.

How to watch Washington vs Utah today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Watch the Washington vs Utah game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington has been the worst team in the Pac-12 this season and the Huskies will be looking for their first conference win tonight.

The Huskies have gone 0-6 in the Pac-12 this year. They were 5-3 to start the season, but have not won a game since Dec. 20. They have also had to deal with three straight postponements at the beginning of the new year.

It's been a rough few months for Washington and it could use an upset victory tonight over Utah. Though Utah has not been good in conference play either, it is coming off an upset win over Colorado. 

Utah is looking to get on a winning streak, and Washington hopes to steal a conference win. 

Tune into Pac-12 Mountain at 9 p.m. ET to catch this Pac-12 showdown.

Regional restrictions may apply.

