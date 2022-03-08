Gonzaga clinched a berth into the championship game on Monday when it beat San Francisco, 69-55, in the semifinals.

How to Watch WCC Championship: Gonzaga vs. BYU in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The win was the Bulldogs' fourth in a row and 15th in the last 17 games. They have been hot, but their two losses during that time were to their opponent on Tuesday, BYU.

The Bulldogs have been great, but haven't been able to solve the Cougars, as they lost 62-50 in the first meeting and then 63-39 in the second meeting.

BYU will look to make it three in a row against Gonzaga and take home a conference tournament title.

The Cougars got to the championship game by beating Portland, 59-52, on Monday night. Their only conference loss of the year was to the Pilots and they got their revenge in the semifinals.

The win was their eighth in a row and improved their record to 26-2 on the year as they are looking to make some noise in the NCAA tournament this year.

First, though, they want to get a conference championship with another win against Gonzaga.

