How to Watch WCC Semifinal: BYU vs. Portland in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

BYU and Portland battle it out in the first semifinal of the West Coast Conference women's basketball tournament on Monday afternoon.

BYU has been great this year and is coming into the WCC tournament on a seven-game winning streak. The last time the Cougars lost was on Feb. 3 when Portland beat them 75-64. 

How to Watch WCC Semifinal: BYU vs Portland in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream WCC Semifinal: BYU vs. Portland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss to the Pilots was only their second of the year as they finished the season 25-2 and won the regular season WCC title.

Monday afternoon they will look to avenge one of those losses when they take on Portland in the semifinals.

The Pilots were able to pull off the upset of the Cougars, but went just 4-5 to end the regular season.

They were able to get back on track on Saturday when they took down Loyola Marymount 69-44 in the quarterfinals. 

They stumbled at the end of the season, but the tournament is a new season and Monday night they will look to pull off another big upset of BYU and earn a berth in the WCC Championship game on Tuesday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

WCC Semifinal: BYU vs Portland

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

