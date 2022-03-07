Gonzaga and San Francisco battle in the second semifinal of the West Coast Conference women's basketball tournament on Monday.

Gonzaga heads into the WCC tournament on a three-game winning streak and has won 14 of its last 16 games. The only two losses for the Bulldogs during that time were to top-seeded BYU.

How to Watch WCC Semifinal: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Bulldogs great ending helped them finish the season 24–6 overall and 15–2 in the WCC. It got them the No. 2 seed for the tournament.

On Monday, they will look to stay hot and try and take down San Francisco for the third time this year.

The Dons will look to avenge those losses and pull off the big upset of Gonzaga instead.

San Francisco made it to the semifinals by beating Santa Clara, 72–63, on Saturday for its fourth win in its last five games.

The Dons lost their last game of the year to Saint Mary's in overtime, but finished the season strong and are looking to make a surprise run to the championship game on Tuesday night.

Gonzaga will be a huge favorite in this game, but the Dons have played the Bulldogs tough this year and are capable of pulling off the upset.

