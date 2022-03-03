Skip to main content

How to Watch WCC Tournament, First Round: Pacific vs. Santa Clara Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the first round of the WCC Tournament, No. 10 seed Pacific will play No. 7 seed Santa Clara on Thursday. The winner plays the University of San Diego.

Pacific and Santa Clara split the season series, with both teams winning on their home courts.

How to Watch WCC Tournament, First Round: Pacific vs. Santa Clara in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2023

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live Stream WCC Tournament, First Round: Pacific vs. Santa Clara on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santa Clara (14-14) had eight conference wins this season. The Broncos are averaging 69.1 points per game this year and have allowed 68.1 ppg, while forcing 14.7 turnovers per contest.

Lindsey VanAllen leads the team and is second in the WCC in scoring with 19.0 ppg. Lana Hollingsworth is averaging 9.0 ppg.

Pacific (6-22) finished the season with three conference wins. Three players averaged in double figures. Freshman Anaya James leads the team at 13.7 ppg. Freshman Elizabeth Elliott is second with 12.6 ppg and sophomore Liz Smith is third with 10.7 ppg.

The Tigers most recent win in the WCC tournament was against Santa Clara in the 2019-20 season when they faced them in the second round and won 76-60. The Tigers have had six wins in the tournament since 2014, including a trip to the semifinals in 2018 as the No. 7 seed.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

