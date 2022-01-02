Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch West Virginia at Iowa State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    West Virginia travels to play No. 14 Iowa State, which has won four games in a row.
    Author:

    The West Virginia women's basketball team (7–3) starts Big 12 play against No. 14 Iowa State (11–1). After a loss to a now-ranked LSU team, Iowa State has since rattled off four wins.

    How to Watch West Virginia at Iowa State in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNU

    Live Stream West Virginia at Iowa State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cyclones took care of their in-state rival, No. 12 Iowa, in a tough battle.

    This season, the Cyclones have won six games by 20-plus points and two more by 15-plus points through 12 games. They are averaging 82.3 points per game and allowing 59.8 points per game.

    Ashley Joens is leading the way with 19.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season. She has Lexi Donarski complementing her with 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds, and Emily Ryan is filling up the stat sheet with 9.7 points, 6.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.

    The Cyclones have the ability to score with any team in the country, while their defense holds strong at the same time.

    Last season, each team won a game in their season series, with the Mountaineers winning 65–56 in their first meeting and the Cyclones returning the favor in an 85–68 rout just before conference play ended.

    The Cyclones are rolling and look like a team that will make some noise in the Big 12 and the NCAA tournament.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    West Virginia at Iowa State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
