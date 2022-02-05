Skip to main content

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 18 Oklahoma looks to keep pace atop the Big 12 against West Virginia in women's college basketball on Saturday.

The Big 12 Conference has really emerged this season with five teams ranked in the Top 25, with No. 18 Oklahoma (19-3) tied at the top of the conference and looking to move to the top with a win over unranked West Virginia (11-8). These teams have already played once, with the Sooners winning by double-figures and looking like one of the better teams in the country.

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The No. 18 Sooners nabbed the upset over No. 9 Baylor (78-77) behind 50 combined points from Madi Williams, Liz Scott and Taylor Robinson:

In their first game, the Sooners won 88-76 after jumping out to a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Madi Williams paced the team with 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals with Taylor Williams adding in 22 points and four rebounds. Skylar Vann chipped in 15 points (7-for-11 shooting) off the bench.

The team shot 49-45-71 splits with 22 assists on 28 made field goals.

It was a sloppy game overall, with both teams combining for 38 turnovers, 21 for the Sooners and 17 for the Mountaineers.

The Sooners have three losses on the season, to No. 9 Oregon (93-98), No. 12 Iowa State (71-81) and unranked Kansas State (65-94). All three losses were immediately followed by a nine-game winning streak, a four-game winning streak and their current three-game winning streak.

A win today puts more pressure on Iowa State in the standings and could help get the Sooners closer to being back in the top 15 overall in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

West Virginia at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

oklahoma women
Women's College Basketball

West Virginia at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots as Missouri Tigers forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Texas A&M in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
VCU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Duquesne at VCU in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
washington state
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Cal in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Marshall at Charlotte in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17555054
College Wrestling

How to Watch Wisconsin at Iowa in College Wrestling

31 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) shoots for three during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Florida in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy