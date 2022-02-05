West Virginia at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream

No. 18 Oklahoma looks to keep pace atop the Big 12 against West Virginia in women's college basketball on Saturday.

The Big 12 Conference has really emerged this season with five teams ranked in the Top 25, with No. 18 Oklahoma (19-3) tied at the top of the conference and looking to move to the top with a win over unranked West Virginia (11-8). These teams have already played once, with the Sooners winning by double-figures and looking like one of the better teams in the country.

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The No. 18 Sooners nabbed the upset over No. 9 Baylor (78-77) behind 50 combined points from Madi Williams, Liz Scott and Taylor Robinson:

In their first game, the Sooners won 88-76 after jumping out to a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Madi Williams paced the team with 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals with Taylor Williams adding in 22 points and four rebounds. Skylar Vann chipped in 15 points (7-for-11 shooting) off the bench.

The team shot 49-45-71 splits with 22 assists on 28 made field goals.

It was a sloppy game overall, with both teams combining for 38 turnovers, 21 for the Sooners and 17 for the Mountaineers.

The Sooners have three losses on the season, to No. 9 Oregon (93-98), No. 12 Iowa State (71-81) and unranked Kansas State (65-94). All three losses were immediately followed by a nine-game winning streak, a four-game winning streak and their current three-game winning streak.

A win today puts more pressure on Iowa State in the standings and could help get the Sooners closer to being back in the top 15 overall in the country.

