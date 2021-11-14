Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Western Michigan at Purdue in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Western Michigan and Purdue go for their second straight win to open the year when they meet up Sunday afternoon in women's college basketball.
    Western Michigan heads south to Purdue looking to pull off an upset of the Boilermakers on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos took care of Kentucky State on Tuesday to open their season.

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Western Michigan at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Western Michigan used a big first half to build a 31 point lead and cruised in the second half in the 95-58 win.

    Sunday, it gets much tougher as the Broncos take on a Purdue team that is trying to get back to the top of the Big Ten this year.

    Purdue's first game was a success. The Boilermakers beat Western Kentucky by 10. They led by just two at halftime but outscored the Hilltoppers by 10 in the third quarter and held off a rally in the fourth to get their first win of the year.

    It was a great start to the Katie Gearlds era for the Boilermakers, and they'll try to make it two in a row and beat a pesky Western Michigan team on Sunday. 

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
