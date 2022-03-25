How to Watch Western Washington vs. Glenville State Women's Division II National Championship

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Division II National Championship: Western Washington vs Glenville State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Western Washington takes on Glenville State in the Division II national championship game in women's basketball on Friday night.

Western Washington continued its dream run through the Division II tournament on Wednesday when it knocked off top-seeded North Georgia 74-68.

How to Watch the Division II National Championship Western Washington vs Glenville State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Western Washington vs Glenville State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Vikings trailed by one at halftime but outscored North Georgia by six in the third quarter en route to the win.

They will now play their first-ever national title on Friday when they take on a Glenville State team that has lost just one game all year.

Glenville State lost its conference title game but has bounced back with dominant performances in the tournament.

The Pioneers have won each tournament game by at least 12 points and four of the five games by at least 24 points.

It has been an incredible run for the Pioneers that was capped by a big semifinal win against Grand Valley State on Wednesday night.

They have looked like the best team in the tournament and will be looking to finish the job on Friday and win the national title against a good Western Washington team.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Division II National Championship: Western Washington vs. Glenville State

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
