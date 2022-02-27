Skip to main content

How to Watch William & Mary at Delaware in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Delaware has won three in a row against William & Mary as the two programs meet again on Sunday in women's basketball.

Delaware hosts William & Mary riding a three-game win streak against the Tribe, including a 70-56 win over William & Mary last month.

How to Watch William & Mary at Delaware in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the William & Mary at Delaware game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their first matchup earlier this season, the game was closer than the final score would indicate. Delaware held the lead from the end of the first quarter on, but it was a six-point game with 3:26 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, the Blue Hens sealed a victory by scoring the game’s final eight points.

Although Delaware got the win, William & Mary’s Syndey Wagner led all scorers with 29 points, and none of those came at the free-throw line. In fact, the Tribe didn’t attempt a single free throw in the game for the first time since the mid-2000s.

As for Delaware, Tyi Skinner had a team-high 19 points while Jasmine Dickey (15 points, seven rebounds) and Ty Battle (13 points, five rebounds) also finished the game in double figures for the Blue Hens.

Delaware will look to close out their home schedule with a Senior Day win on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

February
27
2022

William & Mary at Delaware

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15233459
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch William & Mary at Delaware in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
29 seconds ago
Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) and right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) and goaltender Antti Raanta (32) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Carolina won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) celebrates with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) as he scores a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17772077
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Hurricanes

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17767304
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Knicks

By Ben Macaluso
2 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball as Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) on his way to the basket in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17673331
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at West Virginia in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17773495
PGA Tour

How to Watch Honda Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy