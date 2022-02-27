Delaware has won three in a row against William & Mary as the two programs meet again on Sunday in women's basketball.

Delaware hosts William & Mary riding a three-game win streak against the Tribe, including a 70-56 win over William & Mary last month.

How to Watch William & Mary at Delaware in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

In their first matchup earlier this season, the game was closer than the final score would indicate. Delaware held the lead from the end of the first quarter on, but it was a six-point game with 3:26 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, the Blue Hens sealed a victory by scoring the game’s final eight points.

Although Delaware got the win, William & Mary’s Syndey Wagner led all scorers with 29 points, and none of those came at the free-throw line. In fact, the Tribe didn’t attempt a single free throw in the game for the first time since the mid-2000s.

As for Delaware, Tyi Skinner had a team-high 19 points while Jasmine Dickey (15 points, seven rebounds) and Ty Battle (13 points, five rebounds) also finished the game in double figures for the Blue Hens.

Delaware will look to close out their home schedule with a Senior Day win on Sunday.

