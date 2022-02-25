Skip to main content

How to Watch William & Mary at Drexel in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A pair of red-hot teams square off on Friday night as William & Mary takes on Drexel.

A pair of teams riding winning streaks in the Drexel Dragons (21-3) and the William & Mary Tribe (15-10) square off on Friday, with the Dragons on a four-game win streak.

How to Watch William & Mary at Drexel in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the William & Mary at Drexel game on fuboTV:

Drexel has dominated conference play this season with a 13-1 record in CAA play, including a double-overtime thriller where they topped William & Mary earlier this season.

Keishana Washington scored a career-high 40 points for Drexel in the win, with the Dragons out-scoring the Tribe 17-9 in the second overtime to seal a victory. Washington took over the second OT period, scoring the first ten points of the quarter and a total of 18 points in the two overtimes.

In their most recent game, Drexel took down Delaware in the final seconds 65-64 thanks to another impressive performance by Washington, who scored a team-high 32 points.

As for William & Mary, the Tribe defeated Hofstra 61-48 behind 25 points from Sydney Wagner.

With four games remaining in the regular season, Drexel looks to stay hot in the CAA.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

William & Mary at Drexel

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


USATSI_17709549
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
