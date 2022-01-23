Northeastern looks to move to 8-1 at home when it hosts William & Mary on Sunday,

William & Mary (6-9) will go on the road on Sunday for a CAA women's basketball contest against Northeastern (9-6).

How to Watch William & Mary at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

William & Mary is coming off of its first conference win of the season, beating Hofstra on the road 56-48. Riley Casey scored 20 points on 7-for-16 shooting in the win, going 5-for-11 from three and adding five assists and three steals as well.

That win ended a three-game losing streak for William & Mary.

Northeastern comes into this game with a 3-2 conference record and a 7-1 home record. The team is coming off of a 68-52 home win against Elon on Friday, with Kendall Currence scoring 20 points on 9-for-14 shooting in the win. Three other Northeastern players scored 10 points in the game: Katie May, Gemima Motema and Claudia Soriano. Emily Calabrese grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and also scored eight points.

These teams haven't played since February 2020, with William & Mary winning 80-64. That win ended a three-game winning streak in the series for Northeastern.

