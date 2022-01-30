Two Big Ten teams that have underperformed this season will meet on Sunday as Minnesota (9-12) will host Wisconsin (5-14).

How to Watch Wisconsin at Minnesota in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

There's much more pressure on Minnesota, which is now in its fourth year under head coach Lindsay Whalen and was under .500 in conference play the past two seasons. It's looking like it'll be three in a row, as the team is 2-7 in the Big Ten and has lost four in a row, most recently falling 80-66 to Purdue. Deja Winters scored 17 points in that game to lead the Gophers.

The team also lost 105-49 to Iowa during this down stretch.

Wisconsin is also 2-7 in conference play and is 1-7 this year on the road. The Badgers are coming off of a 77-44 loss to Nebraska in which Sydney Hilliard led the team in scoring with 16 points on 8-for-11 shooting. The team as a whole shot just 32.1% from the floor and 13.6% from three.

Minnesota has won the last four meetings of these teams, including an 82-66 win earlier this season that saw the Golden Gophers shooting 49.2% from the floor.

