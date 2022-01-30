Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin at Minnesota in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two struggling Big Ten programs meet on Sunday as Minnesota hosts Wisconsin.

Two Big Ten teams that have underperformed this season will meet on Sunday as Minnesota (9-12) will host Wisconsin (5-14).

How to Watch Wisconsin at Minnesota in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Wisconsin at Minnesota online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There's much more pressure on Minnesota, which is now in its fourth year under head coach Lindsay Whalen and was under .500 in conference play the past two seasons. It's looking like it'll be three in a row, as the team is 2-7 in the Big Ten and has lost four in a row, most recently falling 80-66 to Purdue. Deja Winters scored 17 points in that game to lead the Gophers.

The team also lost 105-49 to Iowa during this down stretch.

Wisconsin is also 2-7 in conference play and is 1-7 this year on the road. The Badgers are coming off of a 77-44 loss to Nebraska in which Sydney Hilliard led the team in scoring with 16 points on 8-for-11 shooting. The team as a whole shot just 32.1% from the floor and 13.6% from three.

Minnesota has won the last four meetings of these teams, including an 82-66 win earlier this season that saw the Golden Gophers shooting 49.2% from the floor.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Wisconsin at Minnesota in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2022

just now
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2022

just now
UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

just now
WASHINGTON STATE
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Washington in Women's College Basketball

just now
Oregon women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

just now
Minnesota Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Minnesota in Women's College Basketball

just now
as monaco
Coupe de France

How to Watch Lens vs. AS Monaco

10 minutes ago
kentucky women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at LSU in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
USATSI_17193189
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Gainbridge LPGA, Final Round

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy