    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Colorado in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Undefeated Colorado hosts two-win Wisconsin on Sunday.
    Author:

    The Colorado women's basketball team (6-0) will play host to Wisconsin (2-4) on Sunday in a contest between two major conference opponents.

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Colorado in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Usually, big conference teams manage to get through non-conference play relatively unscathed, but Wisconsin was on a four-game losing streak, including a loss to Chicago State, a team that was picked to finish last in the WAC, before beating Boise State on Saturday.

    The Badgers rank 351st in pace, which makes the team's numbers look better than they are. The team is 132nd in scoring defense but 247th in opponent points per 100 possessions.

    Julie Pospisilova leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game.

    As for Colorado, the Buffaloes beat Louisiana Tech on Saturday in the first game of the Rocky Mountain Hoops Classic. 

    Colorado also plays slow, ranking 263rd in pace, but the team's numbers aren't necessarily inflated by that. The defense is 12th in scoring defense but still looks good on a per-possession basis, ranking 14th in opponent points per 100 possessions.

    Mya Hollingshed leads the team in scoring and rebounding at 13.7 points and 5.2 boards per night. 

    These teams last met in 2019, with Colorado winning 74-57. Hollingshed had seven points and five rebounds in that victory.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Wisconsin at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
