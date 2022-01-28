Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a long layoff, the Huskers will be back on the court when they host the Badgers on Thursday.

Jaz Shelley and the Cornhuskers search for their 10th win at home this season as they face Julia Pospisilova and the Badgers.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on fuboTV:

The Huskers (13-4, 2-4) should have Shelley (illness) and Sam Haiby (sprained shoulder) back after both missed the previous game. Also helping to restore the Huskers to full strength will be Bella Cravens, who sprained an ankle several weeks ago. 

It is hard not to notice the Badgers are struggling this season. The team is 5-13 overall and 2-6 in the Big Ten. However, they are coming off a strong 69-57 win over Penn State at home. The Badgers have won two of their past three Big Ten games, including their first road win with a 49-45 victory at Rutgers. 

Wisconsin has struggled to score throughout the season, averaging just 58.6 points per game, but the Badgers have been solid defensively, surrendering just 66.4 points per game.

Pospisilova has led the Badgers with 14.6 points per game, while adding 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals. 

Nebraska leads the all-time series with Wisconsin 12-7, including a three-game winning streak. Last season, the Cornhuskers rolled to an 84-68 victory over the Badgers. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
