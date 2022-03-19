Skip to main content

How to Watch the Division III National Championship: Wisconsin-Whitewater vs Hope in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wisconsin-Whitewater and Hope battle Saturday afternoon in the Division III Women's Basketball national championship

Hope took down Trine on Thursday in the semifinals of the Division III women's basketball tournament and will now play in its fourth championship game in its history.

The win helped the Flying Dutch avenge its only loss of the year. They lost 70-62 in their second regular-season meeting but beat them in the conference title game.

None of those wins were as big as the one on Thursday as they now try and win their third national title in school history.

The Flying Dutch will now have to beat Wisconsin-Whitewater to get that championship.

The Warhawks outscored Amherst by seven in the fourth quarter to get the come-from-behind win on Friday night. They held them to just seven points and slipped by them to get their 28th win of the year.

Wisconsin-Whitewater has now won three straight games by single digits as they have escaped throughout the tournament and now they will look to do it one more time to get its first national title on Saturday afternoon.

