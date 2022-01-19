How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State in Women's College Basketball

Wyoming has played its best basketball in Mountain West play, while Boise State has struggled this women's college basketball season. They face off on Wednesday.

For Boise State (5-11), it has been a rough overall season, with conference play only exacerbating things. The Broncos have started Mountain West play 1-4 and are currently on a two-game losing streak, which if Wyoming (6-7) adds to tonight, might end their season before it had the opportunity to really start.

How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Watch Wyoming at Boise State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wyoming lost a tough game to New Mexico, but got back on track against Air Force in conference play:

The start of conference play for Wyoming has been up and down, bookending things with wins and two losses sandwiched in the middle.

In conference play, the Cowgirls are averaging 63.75 points per game and giving up 64.75 to their opponents for a negative-1.0 average margin. All four games have been decided by single digits showing each team's familiarity with each other.

Prior to conference play, Wyoming was giving up 58.8 points per game to opponents and had a 3.7 average margin of victory.

On the other side, Boise State has lost four of five to start conference play (and six of eight games), including its last two. The Broncos are looking to get back on track with a win, before their season is over in January versus March.

Overall, Boise State is averaging 62.6 points per game and giving up 63.3 points to their opponents, for a 0.7 average margin of victory. During Mountain West play, the Broncis are averaging 66.0 points per game and are giving up 70.6 points to opponents for a minus-3.4 average margin.

Regional restrictions may apply.