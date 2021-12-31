Both Wyoming and UNLV started off play in the Mountain West with a win and look to move to 2-0 today when they meet in women's college basketball.

Wyoming (5-5) started off conference play with a big win over San Diego State on the road, setting up today’s game with UNLV (9-3), who started off with a win over Fresno State. The matchup presents an early opportunity at the top of the Mountain West standings.

How to Watch Wyoming at UNLV in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Lady Rebels started off conference play with a 73-63 win over Fresno State, despite trying to give the game up in the third quarter. Early in the game, the Lady Rebels held a 27-19 lead, then extended it to 46-31 at the half.

Then they relaxed, allowing Fresno State to inch back in the game.

The Lady Rebels were paced by Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (18 points and six rebounds), with Desi Rae Young (14 points and nine rebounds) and Nneka Obiazor (13 points and nine rebounds) both chipping in.

For the Cowgirls, they cruised to a 53-34 lead after three quarters and were able to rest and relax in the fourth quarter.

It was a team win with Quinn Weidemann (15 points) and Alba Sanchez Ramos (15 points and 13 rebounds) combining for the team scoring lead and Allyson Fertig (12 points and 12 rebounds) putting up a double-double.

The Cowgirls have a strong interior presence and will lean on that to try and go 2-0 at the start of conference play this season today.

