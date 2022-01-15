Skip to main content

How to Watch Air Force vs Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Air Force Falcons travel to Wyoming to take on the Cowgirls in a Mountain West showdown.

Air Force is coming off a 77-52 win over Colorado State, whereas Wyoming has dropped two straight games.

The Cowgirls are 5-7 overall but are 1-2 in conference play. Air Force is coming in with a slightly better record in the Mountain West with two wins and two losses.

How to Watch Air Force vs Wyoming Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Air Force vs Wyoming game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Air Force is one game over .500 and is sixth in the Mountain West. Wyoming is eighth in the Mountain West and a loss could put them back further in the standings.

Both teams are relatively similar in offensive production. The Cowgirls average 63.3 points per game compared to Air Force's 62.9.

Wyoming and Air Force both match up well defensively. The Falcons give up 59 points per game, and the Cowgirls give up 59.3 points per game.

The Cowgirls have played the fewest games in the conference due to three of their games being postponed.

Six of the eleven teams in the Mountain West have conference records under .500, and Wyoming is hoping not to fall further down the list.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Air Force vs Wyoming

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
