How to Watch Wyoming at Gonzaga in Women's College Basketball

The Wyoming women's basketball team (3-3) will go on the road Friday to face Gonzaga (6-1) in a non-conference contest.

The Zags lost to defending champions Stanford 66-62 last month but have a win over 6-1 Utah, which ranks 47th in Her Hoops Stats rating.

Gonzaga plays with one of the slowest paces in Division I, ranking 345th of 356 teams in possessions per 40 minutes. That slow pace means that while the team is 78th in scoring offense, it ranks 18th in points per scoring attempt, with Kayleigh Truong leading the team in scoring at 12.0 points per game.

As for Wyoming, two of the team's three wins were against non-Division I opponents, with its only Division I win coming against Denver, which ranks 291st in HHS rating.

Like Gonzaga, the Cowgirls play at one of the slowest paces in basketball, ranking 347th. Unlike Gonzaga, the offense isn't as efficient, ranking 168th in points per scoring attempt in the team's four games against Division I teams.

McKinley Bradshaw leads the team in scoring at 16.3 points per game, making her the only player to average in double figures.

Gonzaga won 89-50 when these teams met last December.

