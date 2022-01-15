UConn looks to stay undefeated in conference play as it takes on Xavier in women's college basketball action.

UConn (8-3, 3-0) is set to play host to Xavier (6-8, 1-4) on Saturday in a Big East women's college basketball game.

How to Watch Xavier at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Xavier at Connecticut game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies have dealt with some injuries this year — especially to star guard Paige Bueckers — but are doing what was expected of them in conference play: defeating teams by big margins.

Most recently, UConn beat Butler 92-47. Two Huskies scored 19 points in the game to lead the team, as Christyn Williams went 8-for-18 from the floor and Olivia Nelson-Ododa went 8-for-10. Both players also grabbed seven rebounds, tied with Aaliyah Edwards for the team lead, while Nelson-Ododa tied Nika Muhl for the assist lead with five.

Xavier has lost two games in a row, most recently falling 54-49 to Providence, with Mackayla Scarlett leading the team in scoring with 17 points on 6-for-17 shooting. Ayanna Townsend grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss.

Last time these teams faced, the Huskies rolled to victory, winning 83-32. Williams scored 22 points in the victory, while Nelson-Ododa added 11 points and right rebounds. Edwards had a double-double with 16 points and 11 boards.

Regional restrictions may apply.