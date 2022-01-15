Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UConn looks to stay undefeated in conference play as it takes on Xavier in women's college basketball action.

UConn (8-3, 3-0) is set to play host to Xavier (6-8, 1-4) on Saturday in a Big East women's college basketball game.

How to Watch Xavier at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Xavier at Connecticut game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies have dealt with some injuries this year — especially to star guard Paige Bueckers — but are doing what was expected of them in conference play: defeating teams by big margins.

Most recently, UConn beat Butler 92-47. Two Huskies scored 19 points in the game to lead the team, as Christyn Williams went 8-for-18 from the floor and Olivia Nelson-Ododa went 8-for-10. Both players also grabbed seven rebounds, tied with Aaliyah Edwards for the team lead, while Nelson-Ododa tied Nika Muhl for the assist lead with five.

Xavier has lost two games in a row, most recently falling 54-49 to Providence, with Mackayla Scarlett leading the team in scoring with 17 points on 6-for-17 shooting. Ayanna Townsend grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss.

Last time these teams faced, the Huskies rolled to victory, winning 83-32. Williams scored 22 points in the victory, while Nelson-Ododa added 11 points and right rebounds. Edwards had a double-double with 16 points and 11 boards.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Xavier at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at Kansas State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
UCONN WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Xavier at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives past Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Jordan Longino (15) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
mac-jones
SI Guide

NFL’s Wild-Card Weekend Kicks Off With a Bang

2 minutes ago
Dec 17, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrate late game action against the Villanova Wildcats in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O Bannon Jr. (5) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots during the first half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy