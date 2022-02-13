Xavier (7-16) goes on the road on Sunday to face Providence (10-13) in a battle of two Big East women's basketball teams that are struggling this season.

How to Watch Xavier at Providence in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Providence is 5-9 in conference play and is coming off of a 64-53 win over Butler, which ended a four-game losing streak for the Friars.

Xavier is just 2-12 in Big East play so far and has now lost five games in a row, most recently falling 68-47 on Friday when the team took on Creighton.

These two teams last played in January, with Providence winning 54-49.

For Providence, Kylee Sheppard led the way with 13 points on 4-for-8 shooting and was 3-for-5 from deep. She also added four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Janai Crooms and Mary Baskerville each pulled down 11 rebounds, though neither did much offensively as they combined for eight points on 2-for-16 shooting.

Mackayla Scarlett led Xavier in scoring with 17 points on 6-for-17 shooting in the loss. Shaila Beeler added 11 points and four assists, while Ayanna Townsend pulled down 10 rebounds.

