Ivy League basketball kicks off with Yale battling Columbia to start what should be a competitive conference season.

The Yale Bulldogs (7-5) and the Columbia Lions (9-3) kick off their Ivy League seasons today against each other. Last season there was no conference play in the Ivy League altogether as the teams did not play due to the pandemic. The Bulldogs finished in third place (9-5) and the Lions in fourth place (8-6) two seasons ago.

How to Watch Yale at Columbia today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

The Lions wrapped up non-conference play with a strong win over the Long Island University Sharks behind a pair of 15 point performances:

So far this season the Lions are playing quality basketball heading into conference play. There is not a Top 25 ranked team in the conference like two seasons ago with Princeton, so the conference crown is wide open.

They started the season 5-0 before dropping two games, but so far this season the Lions have lost by a combined 28 points in their three losses. They are competitive.

The Lions are averaging 75.1 points per game and giving up 68.1 to their opponents.

Abbey Hsu is leading the way with 18.2 points per game with Kaitlyn Davis producing 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

On the other side, the Bulldogs are more of a grinding defensive team averaging 59.9 points per game and giving up 56.4 points to their opponents. They have two overtime wins and played nine games decided by seven points or less through 12 games.

The defense is real. This season they have only allowed three opponents to score more than 59 points in a game. Today will be a contrast of styles in the Ivy League.

