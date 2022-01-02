Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Yale at Columbia in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ivy League basketball kicks off with Yale battling Columbia to start what should be a competitive conference season.
    Author:

    The Yale Bulldogs (7-5) and the Columbia Lions (9-3) kick off their Ivy League seasons today against each other. Last season there was no conference play in the Ivy League altogether as the teams did not play due to the pandemic. The Bulldogs finished in third place (9-5) and the Lions in fourth place (8-6) two seasons ago.

    How to Watch Yale at Columbia today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SportsNet NY

    Watch Yale at Columbia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Lions wrapped up non-conference play with a strong win over the Long Island University Sharks behind a pair of 15 point performances:

    So far this season the Lions are playing quality basketball heading into conference play. There is not a Top 25 ranked team in the conference like two seasons ago with Princeton, so the conference crown is wide open.

    They started the season 5-0 before dropping two games, but so far this season the Lions have lost by a combined 28 points in their three losses. They are competitive.

    The Lions are averaging 75.1 points per game and giving up 68.1 to their opponents.

    Abbey Hsu is leading the way with 18.2 points per game with Kaitlyn Davis producing 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

    On the other side, the Bulldogs are more of a grinding defensive team averaging 59.9 points per game and giving up 56.4 points to their opponents. They have two overtime wins and played nine games decided by seven points or less through 12 games.

    The defense is real. This season they have only allowed three opponents to score more than 59 points in a game. Today will be a contrast of styles in the Ivy League.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Yale at Columbia

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 25-24 Chicago victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants at Bears

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Bills

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) jogs to the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Patriots

    50 seconds ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Chiefs at Bengals

    50 seconds ago
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes 78 yards for a touchdown Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Colts

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Football Team

    50 seconds ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Jets

    50 seconds ago
    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 14, 2021. Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

    50 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is hit after he throws by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the second quarter at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Titans Steelers 073
    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins at Titans

    50 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy