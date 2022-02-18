The Ivy League rivals square off on Friday night in women's basketball when Yale faces Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania (9-12) heads into Friday’s matchup against Yale (13-9) riding a two-game winning streak in Ivy League play.

How to Watch Yale at Pennsylvania in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Behind 23 points from Kayla Padilla, the Quakers stunned Harvard with an 87-78 victory in overtime on Saturday. Padilla is Penn’s leading scorer this season, averaging 19.9 points per game, including knocking down 36% of her shots from beyond the arc.

Yale recently lost to Columbia 65-57 and has lost three of their last four contests after a hot start to the season.

These two teams met once already this season, with Yale controlling the game from the mid-second quarter on, coasting to a 63-53 win over the Quakers.

Yale had a balanced scoring attack led by 13 points from Camilla Embso and was 7-of-15 from three-point land in the relatively low-scoring affair last month.

In fact, the 63 points scored by Yale were a season-high, while Penn hasn’t scored more than 57 points in a game this season, so expect another low-scoring battle on Friday night.

