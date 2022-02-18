Skip to main content

How to Watch Yale at Pennsylvania in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ivy League rivals square off on Friday night in women's basketball when Yale faces Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania (9-12) heads into Friday’s matchup against Yale (13-9) riding a two-game winning streak in Ivy League play.

How to Watch Yale at Pennsylvania in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Yale at Pennsylvania game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Behind 23 points from Kayla Padilla, the Quakers stunned Harvard with an 87-78 victory in overtime on Saturday. Padilla is Penn’s leading scorer this season, averaging 19.9 points per game, including knocking down 36% of her shots from beyond the arc.

Yale recently lost to Columbia 65-57 and has lost three of their last four contests after a hot start to the season.

These two teams met once already this season, with Yale controlling the game from the mid-second quarter on, coasting to a 63-53 win over the Quakers.

Yale had a balanced scoring attack led by 13 points from Camilla Embso and was 7-of-15 from three-point land in the relatively low-scoring affair last month.

In fact, the 63 points scored by Yale were a season-high, while Penn hasn’t scored more than 57 points in a game this season, so expect another low-scoring battle on Friday night. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Yale at Pennsylvania

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

yale women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Yale at Pennsylvania in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
6 minutes ago
Florida Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Women's College Gymnastics

By Christine Brown
6 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR Daytona 500, Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Steve Benko
36 minutes ago
USATSI_16568302
Boxing

How to Watch ShoBox: The New Generation

By Kristofer Habbas
1 hour ago
USATSI_17665221
College Wrestling

How to Watch Rider at Drexel in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas
1 hour ago
Jan 4, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) drives toward the basket during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at St. John's in Men's College Basketball

By Alex Barth
1 hour ago
Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Practice

By Steve Benko
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy