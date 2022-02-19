Princeton currently sits atop the Ivy League standings. It takes on Yale in women's basketball on Saturday.

Yale travels to take on Princeton in an Ivy League showdown that will put Princeton’s perfect conference record on the line.

How to Watch Yale at Princeton in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Yale at Princeton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Princeton is red-hot riding an 11-game win streak that includes a victory over Yale in a late-January trip to New Haven, where it defeated the Bulldogs 61-49.

In their last matchup, Princeton’s Abby Meyers and Julia Cunningham combined for 41 points, outscoring the Bulldogs 25-13 in the fourth quarter to take down Yale.

Cunningham also added a career-high 11 rebounds, securing her second career double-double to go along with 19 points.

The Tigers found themselves trailing 40-36 with 8:44 remaining in the game but closed the game on an impressive run to keep their perfect conference record alive.

For the Bulldogs, they had three players in double figures with Jenna Clark and Klara Astrom scoring 13 points apiece. Camilla Emsbo added 11 points and 12 boards in the loss.

Princeton will look to remain atop the Ivy League standings with a win over Yale on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.