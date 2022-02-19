Skip to main content

How to Watch Yale at Princeton in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Princeton currently sits atop the Ivy League standings. It takes on Yale in women's basketball on Saturday.

Yale travels to take on Princeton in an Ivy League showdown that will put Princeton’s perfect conference record on the line.

How to Watch Yale at Princeton in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Yale at Princeton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Princeton is red-hot riding an 11-game win streak that includes a victory over Yale in a late-January trip to New Haven, where it defeated the Bulldogs 61-49.

In their last matchup, Princeton’s Abby Meyers and Julia Cunningham combined for 41 points, outscoring the Bulldogs 25-13 in the fourth quarter to take down Yale.

Cunningham also added a career-high 11 rebounds, securing her second career double-double to go along with 19 points.

The Tigers found themselves trailing 40-36 with 8:44 remaining in the game but closed the game on an impressive run to keep their perfect conference record alive.

For the Bulldogs, they had three players in double figures with Jenna Clark and Klara Astrom scoring 13 points apiece. Camilla Emsbo added 11 points and 12 boards in the loss.

Princeton will look to remain atop the Ivy League standings with a win over Yale on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Yale at Princeton

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Duke in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
25 seconds ago
Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
25 seconds ago
Feb 17, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) prepares to shoot the ball during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Cal in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
25 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 seconds ago
Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 seconds ago
Feb 13, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Chandler Jacobs (13) defends against the drive of Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during second half action at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Colorado State defeats Boise State 77-74. Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 seconds ago
Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 seconds ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Chicago vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 seconds ago
Feb 17, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) prepares to shoot the ball during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy