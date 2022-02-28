Skip to main content

How to Watch Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Long Cove Club hosts the 10th annual Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament.

Seventeen schools are set to compete in this year's Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, the premier women's college golf tournament in the country.

How to Watch 2022 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, First Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch 2022 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The schools that are competing this year include 10 top 25 programs—No. 4 South Carolina, No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 8 Alabama, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Texas, No. 13 Arizona State, No. 17 LSU, No. 18 Auburn, No. 21 Baylor and No. 22 Duke—as well as unranked Furman, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Northwestern and Vanderbilt.

South Carolina is the host school for this event and is led by freshman Hannah Darling, who is ranked fifth this season in Golfstat's player rankings. She's one of five South Carolina golfers ranked in the top 150.

Other notable golfers who will compete on Monday include No. 6 Brooke Matthews from Arkansas, No. 11 Benedetta Moresco from Alabama, No. 12 Sara Kouskova from Texas, No. 14 Rachel Kuehn from Wake Forest and No. 15 Polly Mack from Alabama.

This is the first women's college golf tournament to be aired by The Golf Channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

2022 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Golf Course
Women's College Golf

How to Watch Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament

By Justin Carter
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
54 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and center Joel Embiid (21) greet each other after the New York Knicks call a timeout in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
55 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
57 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles toward Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
58 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Phoenix won 124-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) shoots during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy