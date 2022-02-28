How to Watch Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament

Seventeen schools are set to compete in this year's Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, the premier women's college golf tournament in the country.

How to Watch 2022 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, First Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch 2022 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The schools that are competing this year include 10 top 25 programs—No. 4 South Carolina, No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 8 Alabama, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Texas, No. 13 Arizona State, No. 17 LSU, No. 18 Auburn, No. 21 Baylor and No. 22 Duke—as well as unranked Furman, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Northwestern and Vanderbilt.

South Carolina is the host school for this event and is led by freshman Hannah Darling, who is ranked fifth this season in Golfstat's player rankings. She's one of five South Carolina golfers ranked in the top 150.

Other notable golfers who will compete on Monday include No. 6 Brooke Matthews from Arkansas, No. 11 Benedetta Moresco from Alabama, No. 12 Sara Kouskova from Texas, No. 14 Rachel Kuehn from Wake Forest and No. 15 Polly Mack from Alabama.

This is the first women's college golf tournament to be aired by The Golf Channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.