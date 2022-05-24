NCAA Championship: Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

The 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships move onto the semifinals on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona, with the top four teams competing for a spot in the final on Wednesday.

How to Watch NCAA Championship: Team Match Play Semifinals today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch NCAA Championship: Team Match Play Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The day started with the top eight teams facing off in the quarterfinals. Stanford, at nine over, was the No. 1 ranked team heading into Tuesday, with Oregon three shots behind at 12-over. The Cardinal's Brooke Seay hit a hole-in-one on hole 16 to help her team's overall score.

Texas A&M came into the tournament as the No. 19 ranked team in the division and advanced to match play in the No. 3 spot at 14-over. No. 15 UCLA was the No. 4 team at 17-over and No. 10 Florida State finished the first four rounds at 27-over.

No. 5 San Jose State and No. 27 Georgia made it into the top eight at 29 and 30-over, respectively, heading into the action on Tuesday.

In the second half of the day, the top four teams now face off to see who advances to the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championship final round on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.