NCAA Championship: Quarterfinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch NCAA Championship: Team Match Play Quarterfinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After four rounds of women's golf action, the team match-play quarterfinals are set to kick off on Tuesday in the NCAA Championship.

The top 15 teams competed for the final eight spots on Monday, with nine teams within nine strokes of one another entering the day. Stanford stayed on top throughout the day while Oregon and Texas A&M battled for the No. 2 spot through the final two holes.

How to Watch NCAA Championship: Team Match Play Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch NCAA Championship: Team Match Play Quarterfinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LSU dropped out of its top 10 spot throughout the day. Georgia took the final spot in match-play after shooting two-over on Monday.

On Monday, an individual champion was also crowned, with Rose Zhang finishing at six under to hold on to the 2022 DI women's golf individual title. Zhang became just the 10th freshman to win the women's individual title.

The action continues on Tuesday, where the eight teams left, Stanford, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA, Auburn, Florida State, San Jose State, and Georgia, all battle to decide who will advance to the 2022 DI women's team match-play semifinals. Tune in to the Golf Channel today at 12 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

NCAA Championship: Team Match Play Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

