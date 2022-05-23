How to Watch NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship

The Stanford Cardinal look to win the Individual National Championship back-to-back at the NCAA Championships.

This week the NCAA National Championship of golf takes center stage on the backs of the PGA Tour’s PGA Championship with both the team and individual championship.

There are 15 teams left in the field for the team championship, but the individual championship might have already been decided, as the top ranked amateur golfer in the women's game has played absolutely incredible to start this tournament and could potentially seal the win today.

Stanford freshman Rachel Heck won the individual championship last season in 2021 over her phenomenal teammate Rose Zhang:

With that win, Heck became just the ninth freshman ever to win the individual championship as well as the Cardinal's first individual champion in women’s golf.

She had a great run and was able to set herself up for a par on the 18th hole, par five that she played safe and two-putt to win the individual championship for Heck and the Cardinal golf team.

This year the Cardinal are in a position to win the individual championship again with Rose Zhang, the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world.

She is nine under par entering today with a seven-stroke lead over Tze-Han Lin of Oregon (two under), Jenny Bae of Georgia (two under ), Natasha Andrea Oon of San Jose State (one under) and six others tied at one over par overall.

Zhang is in a great position to win her first NCAA Individual National Championship and help lead her team to the Championship in that tournament this week.

