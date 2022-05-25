How to Watch NCAA Championships: Team Match Play National Championshi

Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Championships: Team Match Play National Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford and Oregon battle it out for the 2022 national championship in women's college golf on Wednesday.

Oregon advanced to the 2022 DI women's golf championship match on Wednesday following the action on Tuesday when it defeated Texas A&M 4-1-0 in the tournament semifinal. Stanford, who came into the day as the No. 1 ranked team, did its part and defeated Auburn 3-2-0 in the other tournament semifinal.

How to Watch NCAA Championships: Team Match Play National Championship today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch NCAA Championships: Team Match Play National Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Briana Chacon and Ching-Tzu Chen finished their matches on the 17th hole to win the first couple of points for Oregon, while Hsin-Yu Lu closed out her match with a par on 16, helping the Ducks advance to the next round for the second time on Tuesday.

Stanford, meanwhile, had a harder time advancing to the final as two of its three matches won against Auburn came down to the final two holes. Ultimately, it was Brooke Seay who came up big again for the Cardinal with a birdie on 18.

Stanford last won the division-one women's golf national title in 2015 with the 2022 final appearance being its sixth in program history. On the other hand, this will be Oregon's first national championship appearance.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

NCAA Championships: Team Match Play National Championship

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
