How to Watch the Women's SEC Golf Championships

Auburn looks to finish off a wire-to-wire win in the women's golf SEC championship on Sunday.

Auburn has been steady all weekend in the SEC championship. The Tigers have shot a 288 in all three rounds to lead LSU by two strokes going into the last day of competition on Sunday.

How to Watch Women's SEC Golf Championships Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

It has been a remarkably even tournament for the Tigers and it has them on the verge of winning their second straight SEC title.

The Tigers will be tested on the last day by LSU, who shot a two-under on Saturday to help close the gap and get within two strokes of Auburn.

Right behind LSU is South Carolina who is three-under par for the tournament after shooting a 289, 290 and 288.

Those three schools have separated themselves from the rest of the pack as Ole Miss is in fourth at 12-over par with Florida and Alabama both at 16-over par on the tournament.

Individually, Ingrid Lindblad of LSU is in first place with a 206 while Megan Schofill of Auburn is right behind her with a 207.

They will likely battle it out for the individual crown and at the same time try and help their school pull out the team title on Sunday.

