No. 2 Florida will play host to No. 11 Alabama on Sunday in a women's gymnastics competition. It will be broadcast on ABC, making this the first regular-season collegiate gymnastics contest that the network has ever aired.

How to Watch Alabama at Florida in Women's College Gymnastics Today

Meet Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Meet Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Alabama enters this match with an 0-1 record after losing to Oklahoma last weekend. The Crimson Tide's Mati Waligora scored a 39.175 in the all-around, finishing second overall. She also tied her career high score on balance beam.

Ella Burgess returned for Alabama after missing the 2021 season with an injury and was able to tie her career-best mark on balance beam.

As for Florida, the team holds a 3-0 record this season, beating Northern Illinois, Rutgers and Texas Woman's during a quad meet last Friday.

Florida was dominant in the event, winning every event title. Freshman Sloane Blakely won the all-around, while Trinity Thomas won vault, Savannah Schoenherr and Leanne Wong tied on uneven bars, and Leah Clapper and Blakely tied on beam.

Megan Skaggs was second in the all-around.

Florida beat Alabama in the regular season last year, but Alabama got its revenge by winning the 2021 SEC Championship.

