Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama at Florida in Women's College Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alabama and Florida face in the first regular-season gymnastics meet ever televised on ABC.

No. 2 Florida will play host to No. 11 Alabama on Sunday in a women's gymnastics competition. It will be broadcast on ABC, making this the first regular-season collegiate gymnastics contest that the network has ever aired.

How to Watch Alabama at Florida in Women's College Gymnastics Today

Meet Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Meet Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

You can stream Alabama at Florida on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alabama enters this match with an 0-1 record after losing to Oklahoma last weekend. The Crimson Tide's Mati Waligora scored a 39.175 in the all-around, finishing second overall. She also tied her career high score on balance beam.

Ella Burgess returned for Alabama after missing the 2021 season with an injury and was able to tie her career-best mark on balance beam.

As for Florida, the team holds a 3-0 record this season, beating Northern Illinois, Rutgers and Texas Woman's during a quad meet last Friday.

Florida was dominant in the event, winning every event title. Freshman Sloane Blakely won the all-around, while Trinity Thomas won vault, Savannah Schoenherr and Leanne Wong tied on uneven bars, and Leah Clapper and Blakely tied on beam.

Megan Skaggs was second in the all-around.

Florida beat Alabama in the regular season last year, but Alabama got its revenge by winning the 2021 SEC Championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Alabama at Florida in Women's College Gymnastics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16579144
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Salt Lake City Stars at Birmingham Squadron

2 minutes ago
kentucky women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Alabama Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Alabama at Florida in Women's College Gymnastics

2 minutes ago
usc women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at USC in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
UCF Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Florida at UCF in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Soccer

Olympique Marseille vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

17 minutes ago
imago1008996942h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Marseille vs. Lille in Canada

27 minutes ago
imago1008518379h
Serie A

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Inter Milan in Canada

27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy