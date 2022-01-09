Two of the top women's gymnastics teams in the country meet Sunday, as Alabama takes on Oklahoma.

The first weekend of the 2022 women's college gymnastics continues on Sunday with No. 3 Oklahoma hosting No. 6 Alabama in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch Alabama at Oklahoma in Women's College Gymnastics Today

Meet Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Meet Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream Alabama at Oklahoma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma is coached by K.J. Kindler and is 14-3 under Kindler in season openers. The team is 120-4 at home under Kindler, last losing at home in 2014. The team has won 16 consecutive meetings with Alabama.

Among the competitors for Oklahoma are Carly Woodard, an All-American on beam, and Karrie Thomas, an All-American on bars and the 2021 Big 12 Event Specialist of the Year.

OU is ranked in the top three to start the season for the seventh year in a row.

As for Alabama, the Crimson Tide were the SEC champions last year and brings back 13 gymnasts from that team, which finished fifth at the NCAA Championships.

Alabama returns Luisa Blanco, the 2021 NCAA Champion on balance beam, and Lexi Graber, who won the NCAA floor exercise title back in April.

Regional restrictions may apply.