How to Watch Alabama vs Georgia Women's Gymnastics

The GymDogs are coming off a loss and hoping to upset the Crimson Tide tonight.

The SEC has provided fans with some of the most competitive collegiate gymnastics in the country, and the competitions happening tonight are no exception.

How to Watch Alabama vs Georgia in Women's College Gymnastics Today

Meet Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Meet Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

You can stream Alabama vs Georgia in Women's College Gymnastics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia is hoping to have a short memory of last week's loss.

The GymDogs took on Kentucky last week and came away with a 196.125-197.450 loss. The Crimson Tide are, however, coming off a 197.875-193.835 win over solid Western Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide are rolling, and in the previous meet against Western Kentucky the team had its highest score since 2014.

Alabama is ranked No. 8 in the country compared to Georgia at No. 30. The GymDogs are the underdogs in this matchup and will try to upset a Crimson Tide team that is firing on all cylinders right now.

The last time these two programs met, Alabama came away with the victory, and the Crimson Tide are hoping to do that again today.

Though it's unlikely, Georgia could potentially upset Alabama today. Fans will be able to see all of the action on SEC Network (G) at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.