How to Watch Alabama vs Georgia Women's Gymnastics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama vs Georgia in Women's Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The GymDogs are coming off a loss and hoping to upset the Crimson Tide tonight.

The SEC has provided fans with some of the most competitive collegiate gymnastics in the country, and the competitions happening tonight are no exception. 

How to Watch Alabama vs Georgia in Women's College Gymnastics Today

Meet Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Meet Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

You can stream Alabama vs Georgia in Women's College Gymnastics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia is hoping to have a short memory of last week's loss.

The GymDogs took on Kentucky last week and came away with a 196.125-197.450 loss. The Crimson Tide are, however, coming off a 197.875-193.835 win over solid  Western Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide are rolling, and in the previous meet against Western Kentucky the team had its highest score since 2014.

Alabama is ranked No. 8 in the country compared to Georgia at No. 30. The GymDogs are the underdogs in this matchup and will try to upset a Crimson Tide team that is firing on all cylinders right now.

The last time these two programs met, Alabama came away with the victory, and the Crimson Tide are hoping to do that again today. 

Though it's unlikely, Georgia could potentially upset Alabama today. Fans will be able to see all of the action on SEC Network (G) at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Alabama vs Georgia Women's Gymnastics

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Celtics

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Hawks

1 minute ago
Hansi Flick Germany Soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Tijuana

1 minute ago
Georgia Women's Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Alabama vs Georgia Women's Gymnastics

1 minute ago
imago1007377049h
Primera División de Argentina

How to Watch Banfield vs. San Lorenzo

16 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during first quarter action at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Pistons

31 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Universitario de Deportes vs. CD Universidad San Martín

31 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
nc state wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch NC State at Pittsburgh in College Wrestling

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy