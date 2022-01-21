Kentucky takes on Alabama tonight in a major SEC showdown with two teams that are both in the top 10.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 1-0 after their win over No. 28 ranked Ball State to start the 2022 season. Kentucky will rely on All-American Raena Worley who had the highest overall score in the meeting against Ball State.

How to Watch Kentucky vs Alabama Women's College Gymnastics Today

Meet Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Meet Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

You can stream Kentucky vs Alabama on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be the second outing of the season for Kentucky who had its first match against Arizona State canceled due to Covid-19 and its following match was postponed for the same reason.

Alabama on the other hand has also been as good. The Crimson Tide posted a 196.925 in their loss to the Florida Gators. For comparison, the Wildcats had a 196.525 in their victory over Ball State.

The Crimson Tide may have lost the match, but Luisa Blanco whose 9.950 on the balance beam helped Alabama stay as close as it did.

Both of these programs are very good, and very close by comparison. They will look to separate themselves in the standings and get close to that No. 1 spot.

Regional restrictions may apply.